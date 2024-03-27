TNAU in Coimbatore gets going with ‘Professor of Practice’ programme

March 27, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, has initiated ‘Professor of Practice’ programme envisaging strong institution-industry linkage through student-entrepreneur interactions.

The programme took off with an interaction between students and entrepreneurs on honey bee farming at the Department of Entomology.

The lectures were broadcast for the benefit of students of other campuses.

It was followed by a similar programme conducted by the Department of Environmental Science. This lecture was conducted on hybrid mode to enable participation of interested persons from other departments.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi encouraged students to learn essential entrepreneurial skills from the visiting entrepreneurs, and undertake real-time research projects with industries. This initiative, the Vice-Chancellor said, will enable incorporation of relevant topics in the curriculum.

The TNAU has selected 72 ‘Professors of Practice’ for the 2024-25 academic session, she said.

