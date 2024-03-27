GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNAU in Coimbatore gets going with ‘Professor of Practice’ programme

March 27, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, has initiated ‘Professor of Practice’ programme envisaging strong institution-industry linkage through student-entrepreneur interactions.

The programme took off with an interaction between students and entrepreneurs on honey bee farming at the Department of Entomology.

The lectures were broadcast for the benefit of students of other campuses.

It was followed by a similar programme conducted by the Department of Environmental Science. This lecture was conducted on hybrid mode to enable participation of interested persons from other departments.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi encouraged students to learn essential entrepreneurial skills from the visiting entrepreneurs, and undertake real-time research projects with industries. This initiative, the Vice-Chancellor said, will enable incorporation of relevant topics in the curriculum.

The TNAU has selected 72 ‘Professors of Practice’ for the 2024-25 academic session, she said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.