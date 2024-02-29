TNAU, Horticulture Department to take up inspection of damages to coconut crop by Kerala wilt disease

February 29, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) scientists and officials of the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops will inspect coconut crops affected by Kerala wilt (root wilt) disease for a month and encourage farmers to take an integrated approach to enrich soil properties and use compost to contain the disease, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Paneerselavam said on Wednesday.

At a meeting at Pollachi to discuss the impact caused by the pest, after inspection of the crop at Ambarampalayam, Thathur and other places in Pollachi taluk, the officials and experts said the disease was estimated to have affected about one lakh coconut trees, particularly in the Pollachi belt. In Coimbatore district, the incidence was the highest in Pollachi North, Pollachi South and Anamalai blocks. It was also prevalent in other coconut-growing areas in Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakummari districts.

Trees that were 30 to 40 years old were found to be affected by the disease.

The Minister exhorted farmers to adopt integrated approaches mooted by TNAU and ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research), Kasaragod.

The Minister urged the farmers to desist from procuring saplings from other States. They should buy the saplings from the nurseries in Tamil Nadu; use fresh enriched soil to strengthen the root, apply chemical fertilisers 1.8 metres away from root by making the mixture soluble in soil on all sides.

As per the calculation arrived at by experts, the cost for integrated management of the pest was ₹229 per tree, amounting to ₹40,089 per acre. Farmers using quality inputs were entitled to back-end subsidy under the government scheme, he said.

On the measures already initiated by the government, the Minister said pest-resistant saplings would be raised in 23 nurseries and mobile clinics would be operated for conduct of camps and field inspection at 20 locations every month. For expanding the area of coconut cultivation, adoption of integrated nutrient management, and undertaking other measures, a provision of ₹36.15 crore was made in the 2024-25 Agri Budget.

A TNAU press release said teams of scientists, officials and research scholars would inspect the coconut plantations affected by Kerala wilt disease on March 1 village-wise. The teams would enumerate the affected trees, evaluate loss, and provide guidance on controlling the damage.

The farmers should furnish their photograph, a sketch of their farm, Aadhar card in original and a set of photocopies of the documents, the release said.

