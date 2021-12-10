TNAU holds talks with protesting students

Following protests by the students of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) over the results of the arrear examinations, the University authorities said that the talks held with the students were successful after assurance that their demands would be considered.

Six demands

In a statement issued late on Thursday, the TNAU said the students placed six demands – to permit registering for re-examination a week after the results of practical examinations, to provide notes for the examination, to ensure availability of food during the examination, to provide accommodation, conduct of one examination per day and cancellation of registration fees for the examination. The talks were held between the TNAU management and the students on December 8, following which the former assured the students of considering these demands.

Arrear exams

The arrear examinations were held between July and August this year in online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic and TNAU had developed a mobile applications for the students to attend these online examinations using their smartphones.

“The students communicated some of the issues caused due to these examinations to the management,” the TNAU statement read.