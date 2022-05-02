TNAU holds agronomy convention in Coimbatore

: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University recently conducted Agronomy Convention 2022.

A release said the Department of Agronomy and Tamil Nadu Society of Agronomy organised the convention, ‘Challenges and Opportunities in Agronomic Research and Education’.

Vice Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi, Vice Chancellor, Annamalai University, R.M. Kathiresan, Vice Chancellor, Periyar University, R. Jagannathan and Dean, College of Agriculture, Meghalaya, U.K. Behra presided over the inauguration of the convention.

Mr. Jagannathan spoke on the need for use of artificial intelligence in agriculture. Mr. Kathiresan stressed on the need for scientific validation of traditional agriculture practices.

Ms. Geethalakshmi spoke on improving crop productivity by tackling issues concerning climate change.

Director, Crop Management, C.R. Chinnamuthu, proposed a vote of thanks.