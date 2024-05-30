ADVERTISEMENT

TNAU granted copyright for computer software on customised drip-irrigation design

Published - May 30, 2024 05:43 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, has been granted a copyright for ‘Drip Design Check – Computer Software for Drip Irrigation System Design’ by the Registrar of Copyright, Copyright Office, New Delhi.

Drip Design Check empowers farmers and engineers to design efficient drip irrigation systems, which are vital for conserving water and managing water-deficient situations. By discharging water as drops directly to the crop’s root zone through drippers, this method minimizes water and energy losses while reducing labour costs, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said in a press release.

Drip Design Check simplifies the process by providing a range of design choices. Users can customise their irrigation system based on factors such as discharge rate, field topography, available pressure, and pipe diameter, the release said.

With its intuitive user interface, the application enabled the evaluation of multiple design alternatives with ease, the release said.

