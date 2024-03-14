TNAU granted copyright by DBT to develop Minor Millet Database

March 14, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has received a computer software copyright award for the development of the Minor Millet Database (MIMI DB) funded by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

The MIMI-DB project sanctioned through the DBT’s Copyright Office serves as a centralised repository of multi-omics data, encompassing genomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics, for all six main minor millet species. Beyond its focus on minor millets, MIMI DB also covers a wide variety of crops, providing demographic and nutrient information crucial for agricultural practices, a TNAU press release said.

Technologically, MIMI DB is built using HTML (HyperText Markup language) and CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) scripts for the frontend interface, ensuring user-friendliness, while Python and JavaScript power the backend processing, enabling efficient data management and analysis. Key features of MIMI DB include comprehensive data provision tailored for farmers and advanced research tools catering to researchers, offering insights into genes, transcripts, proteins, and metabolites, the press release said.

The platform’s user-friendly interface facilitates seamless navigation for users of all backgrounds. The launch of MIMI DB marks a significant milestone in agricultural research and innovation, with the potential to revolutionise the understanding and cultivation of minor millet varieties, contributing to food security and sustainability. MIMI DB emerges as a pivotal resource bridging the gap between agricultural practice and scientific inquiry, setting a new standard for the study and cultivation of minor millet varieties, the press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.