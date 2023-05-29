TNAU gets promising response from farmers for its Agricart online sales service

May 29, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has been able to generate encouraging response from the farming community to its AgriCart online sales portal service, launched a month ago to facilitate the farmers and the general public to purchase quality seeds and inputs at their doorstep.

The online platform addresses the main issue of availability of quality seeds for the farmers.

Unlike in the past, the university has been witnessing fast sale of quality seeds, crop boosters and bio inputs, through the online platform ideated and executed by a team led by Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi.

Almost the entire quantity of paddy seeds to be utilised for the kuruvai season have been sold. Another notable aspect is the rapid sale of vegetable seeds for kitchen garden, roof garden, and home garden, according to the TNAU faculty overseeing the online business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attractive suffixes are coined for the boosters for the crops: groundnut ‘rich’, maize ‘maximum’ and pulse ‘wonder’. The seeds, bio-inputs and biofertilizers are being delivered at the doorsteps of the farmers across the State from the university’s 40 research stations, 15 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and its constituent colleges, much to the relief of the farming community.

The TNAU, in all likelihood, will get into a tie-up with the postal department for carrying out the delivery services, university sources said.

Simultaneously, the farmers are being apprised about the terms and conditions, and the copyright factor. They are made to understand that all content made available through any TNAU AgriCart, such as text, graphics, logos, button icons, images, audio clips, digital downloads, data compilations, and software is the property of TNAU or its content suppliers. The content, the TNAU has emphasised, is protected by the State, national and international copyright laws.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.