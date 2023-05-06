TNAU formulates capsule for countering whitefly pest attack on coconut crop

May 06, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, has formulated an Integrated Pest Management capsule to safeguard coconut crop from the highly-rampant Rugose Spiralling Whitefly.

The integrated approach involves six strategies starting with installation of light traps at the rate of two per acre during night hours. “The light traps recommended from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. will attract all flying adults,” Rajamanickam, Member, Research and Development, Coconut Development Board, and Adjunct Professor, TNAU, said.

The second strategy was installing yellow sticky trap, suspended six feet from the ground, to attract the adult flies during day time. The next strategy is release of encarsia parasitoit on the leaves containing the nymphs. Under this biological control method, the parasite will prevent the laying of eggs on the surface by the whitefly. The fourth strategy is similar in that predator eggs are released at the rate of 400 per acre. The fifth is spraying of maida flour at the rate of 250 grams in 10 litres of water on sooty mould, to remove suppression of photosynthesis. The final method is forcible water spray on the ventral surface of the leaf to wash out the egg, nymphs, pupae and adult flies.

The intervention capsule for whitefly pest management in coconut crop has been tested successfully through synchrony of all strategies. The emphasis was on a collective action by farmers to adopt all the six approaches, he said.