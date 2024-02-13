GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNAU eyes bulk production of its ‘All 19’ fertilizer, takes on board agri input dealers

February 13, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi and Vice-President of Commonwealth of Learning, Vancouver, Canada, Venkataraman Balaji, hand over course-completion certificate for Diploma in Agri Inputs to a candidate, in Coimbatore, on Tuesday.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi and Vice-President of Commonwealth of Learning, Vancouver, Canada, Venkataraman Balaji, hand over course-completion certificate for Diploma in Agri Inputs to a candidate, in Coimbatore, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is looking for a tie-up with Tamil Nadu Agricultural Input Dealers’ Association for carrying out bulk production of its ‘All 19’ NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium) water soluble fertilizer, at three centres.

Production is already under way at the centre in Coimbatore, and on the verge of start in Madurai. The production will commence shortly at Killikulam in Tuticorin district, TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said on Tuesday.

Presiding over the Graduation Day for presenting candidates of Diploma in Agri-Inputs programme with course-completion certificates, the Vice-Chancellor sought the support of the dealers for scale up marketing of its bio-fertilizers as well.

On an average, each of the 20,000 input dealers across the State caters to 4,000 farmers, and hence, they would be a bridge for TNAU to reach out to farmers and guide them on balanced fertilisation for nurturing soil health, the Vice-Chancellor said.

The diploma programme was conducted by TNAU through its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) wing at constituent colleges, krishi vigyan kendras and agricultural research stations across Tamil Nadu. The course is offered in agriculture and horticulture-based subjects to school dropouts, farming community, self-help groups and other unemployed youth with a view to empowering them for self-employment and enabling their transformation into entrepreneurs.

A total of 706 candidates received their Diploma certificates from the Vice-Chancellor; the Vice-President of Commonwealth of Learning (COL), Vancouver, Canada, Venkataraman Balaji; and TNAU Registrar R. Thamizh Vendan.

The diploma programme would help the candidates to acquire ‘Fertilizer Dealership Licence’, a requirement specified in the Fertilizer Control Order – 2015 to apply for the licence.

TNAU being the only university out of those in 56 countries in the fold of COL for offering ODL programmes, the university should consider educating farmers about climate change (through the platform), Mr. Venkataraman Balaji said in his address.

M. Mohan, State president, Tamil Nadu Agricultural Input Dealers’ Association, and M. Sathyamoorthi, State Secretary, also spoke.

