TNAU extends deadline

02 June 2020 23:04 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has extended to June 15 the deadline for submission of application forms for the ‘agripreneurship’ programme conducted by its Technology Business Incubator.

A release from the University it had earlier fixed May 31 as the last date for submission of application forms.

It had invited graduates with innovative ideas for solving problems in agriculture to apply for the orientation programme to learn how to convert their ideas in to technology and products.

The release said the details of the orientation programme were available at https://sites.goolge.com/a/tnau.ac.in/tbi or https://tbitnau.com or https://www.tnau.ac.in