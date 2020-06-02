Coimbatore

TNAU extends deadline

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has extended to June 15 the deadline for submission of application forms for the ‘agripreneurship’ programme conducted by its Technology Business Incubator.

A release from the University it had earlier fixed May 31 as the last date for submission of application forms.

It had invited graduates with innovative ideas for solving problems in agriculture to apply for the orientation programme to learn how to convert their ideas in to technology and products.

The release said the details of the orientation programme were available at https://sites.goolge.com/a/tnau.ac.in/tbi or https://tbitnau.com or https://www.tnau.ac.in

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 12:05:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tnau-extends-deadline/article31734018.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY