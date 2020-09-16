Coimbatore

TNAU extends deadline for online applications

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has extended the deadline for submission of online application form for admission to 10 undergraduate programmes. A release from the institution said, following representation from members of the public, it had extended to October 5, the deadline for submission of applications.

The earlier deadline was September 17. Consequent upon the extension, the University said it would publish the rank list on October 15, instead of September 29, as announced earlier.

