TNAU extends date for online counselling to December 1

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has extended by six days the online counselling for general quota phase one.
A release from the university said it had extended the counselling date from November 26 to December 1. As per the revised schedule, it would hold the general counselling online from November 26 to December 1. The offline counselling for the ex-servicemen category will be held in the forenoon of November 30.
The counselling for the differently abled will be held in the afternoon that day. The sports quota counselling offline will be held in the forenoon of December 1 and the vocational quota counselling in the afternoon the same day. The university said that on December 2, it would allot seats online for those who were under the general counselling category.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath