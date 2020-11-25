TNAU extends date for online counselling to December 1

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has extended by six days the online counselling for general quota phase one.

A release from the university said it had extended the counselling date from November 26 to December 1. As per the revised schedule, it would hold the general counselling online from November 26 to December 1. The offline counselling for the ex-servicemen category will be held in the forenoon of November 30.

The counselling for the differently abled will be held in the afternoon that day. The sports quota counselling offline will be held in the forenoon of December 1 and the vocational quota counselling in the afternoon the same day. The university said that on December 2, it would allot seats online for those who were under the general counselling category.