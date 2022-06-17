TNAU extends convocation application last date

June 17, 2022 18:33 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has extended the last date for applications for 43rd annual convocation up to July 15.

Earlier, applications had been called for from eligible candidates, whose results were declared on or before March 31, 2022 and the last date of the receipt of the application was fixed at June 18.

In this connection, it is notified that the students whose exam results are declared up to June 30, 2022 may apply for the convocation and the last date is July 15, a release said.

