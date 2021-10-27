TNAU exploring collaboration with Israel

Focus is on advanced drip irrigation technology, faculty exchange, says Vice-Chancellor

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar said the institution was looking to collaborate with Israeli institutions at various levels, including sending its faculty to the West Asian country.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday along with Consul General of Israel to South India Jonathan Zadka and Deputy Chief of Mission Limor Bletter, Mr. Kumar said TNAU had benefitted from Israeli technology in drip irrigation in the last 20 years.

The university was now looking at the next level of technology available in Israel, including fertigation.

Israel was known for using sensors in drip irrigation and fertigation, which the university was trying to leverage.

The second area of cooperation was recycling sewage for agricultural use. Israel had demonstrated its technology by helping install a recycling plant in The Lawrence School at Lovedale in the Nilgiris.

The visitors also saw the recycling plant the university had installed on its campus with the technology it had developed. Experts from the university would visit The Lawrence School soon to look at areas where they could learn from their Israeli counterparts, Mr. Kumar said.

Use of drones

Use of drones for fertilizer and pesticide application was another area the university was interested in. It also looked at sending its research scholars to work in Israeli institutions, he added.