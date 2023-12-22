TNAU evaluates Integrated Pest Management strategy to determine infestation by fall armyworm in maize crop

December 22, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

COIMBATORE The impact of Integrated Pest and Disease Management strategies for management of fall armyworm (FAW) and other diseases occurring in maize were evaluated in demonstration plots at Sulur and Sultanpet, on Friday, through an initiative of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore.

Scientists and officials of TNAU; Plant Health Initiative, International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre, Mexico; and the State Department of Agriculture carried out the Interactive Field Day in one-acre demonstration plots belonging to two farmers- Nagaraj of Kalangal village in Sulur block, and Balasubramanian at Akkanaickenpalayam village in Sultanpet block, to evaluate different treatments: botanicals, biological control, Integrated Pest Management (IPM), chemical control, and farmers’ practice under field conditions, with the participation of farmers.

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre, Mexico, has consented to provide funding for demonstrating it through a participatory evaluation programme involving farmers and the State Department of Agriculture extension personnel, a TNAU press release said.

After maize fall armyworm was spotted in 2018 in Tamil Nadu, intensive research was carried out by the Centre for Plant Protection Studies (CPPS), Department of Entomology, TNAU, Coimbatore, for developing and validation of Integrated Pest Management strategies and the same were advocated to the farmers.

However, again, in recent months, there has been an increase in the incidence of FAW across all the maize-growing districts of Tamil Nadu. TNAU is analysing the reasons for the increased infestation of the pest and the possible development of resistance in the population, M. Shanthi, Director, CPPS, said.

Observing that the damage due to this pest is severe, M. Murugan, Professor and Head, Department of Agricultural Entomology, TNAU, said the farmers will be able to control this pest effectively in future, by following IPM strategies in a community-based approach.