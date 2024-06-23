TNAU devises strategy to augment income for marginal farmers

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, has devised a strategy to augment income for marginal farmers across the State by diversifying their revenue streams beyond farming.

The university sees possibility for generation of an additional monthly income of at least ₹20,000 for every farmer owning 2.5 acre. To implement this initiative, 100 scientists from TNAU and affiliated colleges will be deployed across the State’s 385 blocks, with each scientist overseeing three to four blocks, to generate baseline data. In Coimbatore district, the task will be undertaken by the scientists in 12 blocks.

Each scientist has a mandate of collecting baseline data pertaining to the crops raised by the farmers, and the sustainability factor, in collaboration with agricultural officers at the block-level, TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said.

In the next phase, meetings would be organised in all the 38 districts, bringing together farmer representatives, agricultural officers, bankers, and other stakeholders.

Information will be sought first-hand from farmers to analyse their perspectives of revenue generation and the limitations they face, for intervention.

This programme envisages involving farmers in ventures that would include value additions, packaging, and market linkages, the Vice-Chancellor said.

The proceedings of the meetings conducted district-wise will be compiled into a policy note and submitted to the government.

This document, the Vice-Chancellor said, would serve as the basis for the policy-makers to decide on future budgetary allocations.

This initiative that marks an initial step towards ensuring sustainable livelihoods in agriculture, encourages the integration of technology to enhance productivity.

TNAU also anticipates that a segment of the youth will be drawn towards agriculture as a viable career option.