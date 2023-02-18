TNAU develops red sanders saplings for cultivation on farm land

February 18, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

COIMBATORE Towards increasing the area under cultivation in waste and dry land, as envisaged in the State’s Special Agriculture Budget, saplings of the highly-remunerative red sanders (MTP 1) have been readied by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University at the the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mettupalayam.

In the light of Tamil Nadu fixing a target of increasing its forest cover to 30 percent from the existing 17 percent, raising of red sanders will also help farmers to derive robust returns in the long run owing to the high cost of the timber in the market, TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said.

Modalities were being worked out by the Government to pave the way for raising the trees in private lands.

“For harvesting the timber from a well-grown tree, the farmer will have to wait for 18 years. But, each tree would fetch 100 kg wood, ensuring high returns. As many as 444 trees could be raised in an acre with 3x3 metre spacing,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

The FCRI has introduced the concept of precision silviculture for the first time. The technique involves canopy, stem and root engineering system so as to get the maximum yield with optimal input of inputs both for short rotation and long rotation tree species.

This system suits commercial tree farming model and is devised for fast growing tree species that enables cutivators to get maximum economic returns per unit area.

Conservation Silviculture promotes cultivation of rare, endangered and threatened tree species in farmlands. Precision silviculture interventions like quality seedling planting, drip irrigation, canopy management and root management practices will eventually improve the growth and development of red sanders and sandal in farm lands, scientists explain.