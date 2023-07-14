ADVERTISEMENT

TNAU develops procedures for use of drones in agriculture

July 14, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has developed standard operating procedures for drones that are used for multiple applications in agriculture lands, said V. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of the University, here on Friday.

Inaugurating the four-day agriculture fair Agri Intex 2023, organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex, she said the drones were used to spray fertilizers for different crops and various other uses. There was a need for standard operating procedures on how the drones should be used for each crop and each application. The University had developed these. Over 60% of the irrigation had changed to micro irrigation - sprinklers and drip.

‘Agri Intex 2023’, an agricultural fair, organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association at Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The TNAU had developed water soluble fertilizers that could be used in the micro irrigation systems. It had three plants in the States to produce these, including one in Coimbatore and Madurai. Climate change and conversion of farm lands into residential plots were some of the major challenges for the farming sector. “There is shrinkage of land area and yet we need to produce more,” she said.

According to the chairman of the event, K. Dhinesh Kumar, the agriculture fair has 480 participants displaying their products and services in 540 stalls. The exhibits are in different categories and the TNAU has developed an integrated model farm. It enables a small land holder to understand how he can get more benefits. The event focuses this year on application of drones in agriculture.

There would be business meets with delegations from South Korea and Israel and the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, would organise a seminar “Uzhave Thalai” on July 15, he said.

V. Thirugnanam, president of Codissia, said the food processing industry was growing rapidly in the country and policies such as E-Nam had helped improve the value chain efficiency.

