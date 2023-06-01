TNAU creates corpus fund with budgetary support of government, alumni contributions

June 01, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has created corpus fund with the budgetary support of the State government and contributions by alumni, said Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi during the Founders Day celebration on Thursday.

Elaborating on the journey of TNAU, the Vice-Chancellor spoke at length about the new crop varieties released by the university, and the patents obtained so far.

Former students of the university were holding important positions in Central and State governments, she said and added that the initiatives taken by the university to tap utility of online platform were delivering intended benefit to the farming community and other stake-holders.

TNAU had been of immense support in the formation of ICAR and formulation of its policies. Aligning of new education policy to the country’s agricultural growth would augur well for the economic growth, she said.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati called upon TNAU to transform students into entrepreneurs and guide them in their start-up initiatives. The Collector joined the Vice-Chancellor and former Vice-Chancellor C. Ramasamy in honouring outstanding scientists and the staff in the extension department.

A total number of 105 staff members who had completed 25 years of service, and three drivers who had served for long in the university were honoured.

