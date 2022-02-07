TNAU counselling postponed

COIMBATORE

07 February 2022 23:06 IST

:

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has postponed the undergraduate counselling, scheduled to start on February 11. A release from M. Kalyanasundaram, Dean, Agriculture and Chairman, Admissions, said due to administrative reasons the university was temporarily postponing the counselling scheduled for the academic year 2021-22. The university would soon come out with the revised dates.

