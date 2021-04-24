Coimbatore

TNAU convocation

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has invited applications from eligible candidates for the 42nd convocation.

A release said those persons whose results it had declared prior to March 31, 2021 were eligible and they may apply on www.tnau.ac.in or by post by downloading application and paying the convocation fee online in the SBI account of Comptroller, TNAU.

The release also said that the filled-in application along with provisional certificate, last semester marksheet, two recent passport-size photographs and a copy of the online bank remittance should reach the university before June 11, 2021.

For further queries, the university had said that it could be reached on 0422-6611506.

