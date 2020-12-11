TNAU convocation on December 17

Coimbatore

11 December 2020 18:37 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University(TNAU) will hold its 41st annual convocation on December 17 at 4 p.m.

A release from the University said that the convocation ceremony would be held at the playground on the premises by adopting the COVID-19 safety protocol. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu would be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit would preside over the function. Higher Education and Agriculture Minister K.P. Anbalagan would also be present, the release added.

