TNAU contest to be held in Coimbatore

To mark the 10th year Commemoration of ‘Icon Of Coimbatore’, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is conducting many competitions, fairs and functions here from January to December at the Research Instituteblock.

A State Level Painting Competition will be held on January 25 for students from standard I to XII. Students will be categorised into five groups on grade basis.

The participants should bring a half-size chart and a ‘replica of RI building’ will be the theme for the competition, according to a release. For registration, contact: 0422-6611242, 9487511664, 8870188055. E-mail: trifed@tnau.ac.in .