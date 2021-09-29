TNAU conducts refresher course for agriculture officers

COIMBATORE

29 September 2021 23:48 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University is conducting a refresher course for agriculture officers directly involved in production of biocontrol agents to control pests using biological agents.

A release said the role of the officers was critical as their functioning in the 23 district biocontrol and parasitoids breeding centres helped implement the Integrated Pest and Disease Management Programmes.

In the five-day refresher course on ‘Hands-on training on the production technologies of biocontrol agents of crop pests, diseases and nematodes’, the university would create awareness on the new technologies in use in production of biocontrol agents, the release said and added that the university conducted the programme with support from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.