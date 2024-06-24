TNAU conducts entrance exam for masters, doctoral programmes in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, conducted entrance exam for masters programme in 33 disciplines and doctoral programmes in 28 disciplines on Sunday.

There were 2,330 applicants for masters programmes and 380 for doctoral programmes in Agriculture, Horticulture, Agricultural Engineering, Forestry, and Community Sciences disciplines. The online application portals for these admissions were released on May 7, 2024.

Candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Telangana, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu appeared for the Post-Graduate Entrance Examinations.

More than 100 faculty members and 50 administrative staff were engaged for conducting the exam.

The QR codes linked with google maps that were generated and displayed for locating various examination halls were well appreciated by the parents and the candidates, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said.

Selected candidates will be admitted in the M.Sc. and Ph.D. programmes set for start during September 2024.