ADVERTISEMENT

TNAU condoles death of Padma Shri awardee Pappammal

Published - September 29, 2024 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Saturday condoled the death of organic farmer Padma Shri awardee Pappammal who died at the age of 109 years on Friday due to age-related illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pappammal of Thekampatti near Mettupalayam who was honoured with the Padma Shri Award in 2021, and Periyar Award by the DMK, followed a healthy food routine, had a long association with the TNAU, a university press release said.

As the organiser of discussion forums of the university’s extension department, Pappammal had apprised thousands of farmers about the TNAU’s farming technologies and practices.

The centenarian organic farmer was feted numerous times by the TNAU for her role in agricultural development and women’s progress. Pappammal’s death was a huge loss, the TNAU release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US