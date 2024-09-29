GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNAU condoles death of Padma Shri awardee Pappammal

Published - September 29, 2024 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Saturday condoled the death of organic farmer Padma Shri awardee Pappammal who died at the age of 109 years on Friday due to age-related illness.

Pappammal of Thekampatti near Mettupalayam who was honoured with the Padma Shri Award in 2021, and Periyar Award by the DMK, followed a healthy food routine, had a long association with the TNAU, a university press release said.

As the organiser of discussion forums of the university’s extension department, Pappammal had apprised thousands of farmers about the TNAU’s farming technologies and practices.

The centenarian organic farmer was feted numerous times by the TNAU for her role in agricultural development and women’s progress. Pappammal’s death was a huge loss, the TNAU release said.

