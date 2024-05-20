TNAU commissions Incubatee Product Promotion Centre of its Technology Business Incubator

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, on Monday commissioned its Technology Business Incubator Incubatee Product Promotion Centre (TIPPC), paving way for selling all incubate products manufactured across the State under one umbrella.

The TNAU views the facility as a progressive step by the Agri-business Incubation Society (ABIS)-TBI, which was established in 2011 in the campus, for placing all incubatee products under the main classifications of food products (value-added millet and traditional grains), wellness and personal care products, and handicraft products.

A wide range of healthy, tested and validated food products: value-added millet products in all small millet variants like millet cookies, millet tea, millet puttu powder, sugar-free stevia millet laddus, millet batter powder, millet noodles, millet muesli, chocolate muesli, wheat flakes, value-added ragi flour and sprouted ragi flour products, millet chikkies and millet pops have been made available. Other value-added food products include high-protein high-fibre rice, traditional rice value-added products, ready-to-cook masala pastes, tofu, moringa value-added products, micro greens, high protein plant egg, desi cow curd, ghee, coconut chips, wheat grass juices in blueberry, mojito, ginger, jeera flavours, fresh coconut neera, processed coconut neera in packs, coconut neera sugar, dip soups, oyster mushroom and mushroom grow kit, palm jaggery value-added products, wood pressed cooking oils, value-added spirulina products, turmeric and honey.

Wellness and personal care products constitute banana fibre sanitary napkin, non-chemical / non-synthetic puja items, natural hair care and skin care items, ayurvedic hair, skin care and menstrual care items, value-added puja products like dhoop, incense sticks, panchakavya lamps, and holy ash from cw dung.

Handicraft like bamboo handcrafted mobile phone holders, pen holders, planters, comb, brush, pen, pencil products and coconut shell handicraft products like toys, pen holders, and night lamps are also available for sale at TIPPC.

The TIPPC will serve as a promotional sales centre for TBI start-ups, the Vice-Chancellor said after inaugurating the facility and initiating the first sale.

