TNAU commences certificate-verification process for provisionally-selected students 

Published - July 03, 2024 06:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) commenced the process of certificate verification for provisionally-selected students in the 2024-25 session, under the general quota and the 7.5% quota at the main campus here on Wednesday.

The four-day certificate verification process follows the filling of applications online by over 14,000 candidates for 4645 vacancies.

The 10th and 12th mark sheets, community certificate and transfer certificate for verification are being verified by the university.

Provisional admissions were made based on the candidates choices, aggregate marks and community. The provisionally selected students had been intimated about the time and day they need to attend the certificate-verification process through their registered email id, and mobile number.

The list of candidates was also published on the website https://tnagfi.ucanapply.com,a TNAU communication said.

The applicants were told that they could get their doubts clarified through email: ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in, or phone: 9488635077 and 9486425076.

From the 2024-2025 session, students are admitted for the UG programmes through a common online application for Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University and Annamalai University (Faculty of Agriculture).

The online counseling for the candidates were conducted from June 23 to 26.

The list of provisionally selected candidates under the general quota will be published on the website https://tnagfi.ucanapply.com. The selection will be intimated to the candidates through their registered mobile and email

