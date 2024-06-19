GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNAU, Coimbatore, releases rank list for UG admissions 2024; four candidates get full aggregate

Published - June 19, 2024 08:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four candidates have attained the perfect score in the cut-off for Tamil Nadu Agricultural University UG Admissions 2024, with aggregate of 200 marks.

The top-rankers constitute G. Dhivya, T. Sarmila, K.S. Maureen and R. Naveena.

Out of the top 25 rank holders, eight have scored 199.50 marks, 10 students have a cut-off of 199, and three students have scored 198.50.

Out of 34,000 applications, 27,294 were considered for general ranking under Academic (27294) and Vocational (1,900) categories.

A total number of 2,555 seats in 20 constituent colleges and 2,806 seats in 18 affiliated colleges are to be filled through the admission counselling process. The first round of online counselling will be carried out from June 22 to 24.

There were as many as 10,053 applicants this time for 413 seats under the 7.5% quota for students who had studied in State Government schools, implying that the awareness about the scheme has percolated well, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi told mediapersons on Wednesday.

Likewise, there were 234 applicants for the 20 seats to be filled under ex-servicemen quota and 701 aspirants for the 20 seats, she said.

This year, the classes will begin for the first-year students on September 15, after a duration of field-orientation for students closer to their homes at the constituent colleges, affiliated colleges, Krishi vigyan kendras, research stations and centres of excellence, the Vice-Chancellor said.

As for the diploma programmes, there are 2,300 applicants for 1,000 seats, Prof. Geethalakshmi said.

About 10,000 candidates had applied for admissions in TNAU and Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University.

The admissions will also be carried out for filling 320 seats in Annamalai University: 120 seats in UG Agriculture in aided and self-supporting streams, and 100 seats for UG Horticulture aided programme.

The rank list has been uploaded in the weblink: https://tnagfi.ucanpapply.com.

