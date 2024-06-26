TNAU, Coimbatore, poised to open satellite campuses in Ghana, Nigeria

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, is poised to open satellite campuses in Ghana and Nigeria.

The campuses in the African continent will make TNAU truly international, with admission of students from other countries, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said.

The TNAU had, in recent years, devised a series of programmes to provide global exposure to faculty and students.

For instance, a dual degree programme is offered by the University through a tie-up with Dalhousie University, Canada, and 53 students were awarded dual degrees. Likewise, 64 final-year UG students were sent on two-month internship training to universities in countries such as Canada, Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK, to develop employable and entrepreneurial skills.

To internationalise teaching and research, 53 teachers from across the globe have been inducted as Adjunct Faculty.

The TNAU is presently ranked between 51 - 100 in the World University Ranking for Innovation in Industrial Applications.

At the national level, TNAU is the preferred State Agricultural University for PG and Ph.D. programmes.

During 2023, TNAU was granted five patents, 34 design patents, two copyrights and two Geographic Indicator tags, the Vice-Chancellor said, adding that during 2023 alone, 271 projects with a total outlay of ₹62.15 crore were sanctioned for TNAU faculty.

