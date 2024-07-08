GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNAU, Coimbatore, launches four new Diploma programmes to foster start-ups

Published - July 08, 2024 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, on Monday launched Diploma programmes of one-year duration in Protected Cultivation Technology, Hydroponics for Horticultural Crops, Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture, and Drone Technology in Agriculture, in keeping with the emerging requirements in the start-up eco-system.

Focussing on urban dwellers interested in self-employment using limited land, certificate programmes in landscape and ornamental gardening, nursery technologies, roof and kitchen garden and solid waste management were launched in distance learning mode, said the Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi.

Since 2005, when the Directorate of Open and Distance Learning came into being, 44 agriculture-based certificate courses of six-month duration for school dropouts have empowered many to transform into entrepreneurs, she said. The certificate course on Sugarcane Production Technology has paved way for field officers working in various sugarcane industries to gain knowledge above various technologies, she added.

The Diploma and certificate programmes are being offered at the university and its 18 affiliated colleges, research centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras across Tamil Nadu. Contact classes are conducted on Saturdays and Sundays.

Besides, online certificate courses on organic farming inputs, ornamental gardening and landscaping, medicinal plants and aromatic crops production, kitchen and roof gardening, pest and disease diagnosis in home gardening and vermi-composting are offered in English to enable learning from anywhere, the Vice-Chancellor said.

While a pass in Plus-Two has been fixed as educational qualification for the online courses, for the Diploma and Certificate programmes, a pass or fail in SSLC would suffice, she said.

