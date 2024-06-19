GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNAU, Coimbatore, gets design patent for seed cube making machine

Published - June 19, 2024 06:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has been awarded design patent for Seed Cube Making Machine by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Seed Cube technology integrates a range of enhancements aimed at optimising the germination and establishment of seeds. Each nutriveg seed cube is meticulously crafted to encapsulate not only high-quality seeds but also a proprietary blend of supplementary nutrients, phyto-protectants, rooting supporters, water holders, and beneficial microbes, a TNAU press release said.

The key innovation lies in the design and formulation of the seed cubes. Through a carefully calibrated process, a specialised seed cube making machine precisely blends the seed enhancement materials with a binding solution, creating a cohesive and easily manageable mixture, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said in a press release.

This wet form of the seed cube formulation is then expertly filled into cube-shaped metal frames, where quality seeds are embedded at strategic intervals. Once sealed with a top lid, the Seed Cube frames undergo compression using the machine’s compressing unit, ensuring uniform density and stability. With its user-friendly design and proven efficacy, the seed cubes represent a significant milestone in modern agriculture, poised to elevate crop yields and promote environmental stewardship, the Vice-Chancellor said.

