TNAU categorises 112 FPOs in its ambit commodity-wise for effective hand-holding support

December 23, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, has categorised the 112 linked farmer producer organisations across the State commodity-wise for orienting them on the documentation procedure for expansion of income-generation activities through securing bank loans.

Earlier this month, representatives of 24 FPOs involved in coconut production and making of value-added products were invited for a day-long orientation on capacity-building strategy. FPOs under the categorisations of millets, vegetables and horticuture, cotton, and organic produces are also to be roped in for orientation programmes in the coming months.

A workshop will be organised for FPOs during the first week of January, 2024, to educate them on the methodology of maintaining records. “Documentation is vital for the FPOs to further expand their businesses through bank loans,” TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said.

“We are working closely with all the FPOs by linking them with the 112 TNAU establishments consisting of directorates, departments, centres of excellence, affiliated colleges, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and research stations,” Prof. Geethalakshmi said.

Teams from the establishments will analyse the existing plans of the FPOs and improvise them through incorporating value-additions, to arrive at revised business plan, the Vice-Chancellor said, citing the hand-holding support provided to a Karamadai-based FPO involved in the production of ‘Sengambu’ Karuvapillai (curry leaves) to secure GI (Geographical Indication) tag.

FPO-linkage has been taken up as one of the innovative initiatives of TNAU to collectivise the activities of small and marginal farmers for market access, linkage to government schemes, and for bolstering the bargaining strength, D. Suresh Kumar, Director, Centre for Agricultural and Rural Development Studies, TNAU, said.

During 2020, the Central Government launched the scheme for formation and promotion of 10,000 FPOs with a total budgetary outlay of ₹ 6865 crore. The scheme envisages enabling farmers to enhance their bargaining power, leverage economies of scale, reduce cost of production and scaling up farmers’ incomes through aggregation of their agricultural produce.

Under the scheme, each FPO is provided financial assistance up to ₹18 lakh for a period of three years. In addition, provision has been made for matching equity grant up to ₹2,000 per farmer member of FPO with a limit of ₹15 lakh per FPO and a credit guarantee facility up to ₹2 crore of project loan per FPO from eligible lending institution to ensure institutional credit accessibility to FPOs. Further, ₹25 lakh is provided to (Cluster Based Business Organisations) for hand-holding each FPO over a period of five years.