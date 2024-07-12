ADVERTISEMENT

TNAU cancels entrance exam held for PG admissions

Published - July 12, 2024 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, has cancelled the PG Admissions Entrance Examination (2024-25) for Masters and Doctoral degree programmes it conducted last month, to enable UG students who are yet to complete their final year to apply.

The TNAU’s School of Post Graduate Studies conducted the entrance exam on June 23 for 33 Masters programme and 28 Doctoral programmes at 11 constituent colleges. For the PG Admission process for 2024-25, the TNAU had received applications from over 2,800 students who were at varying stages of completing their degrees from different State Agricultural Universities.

Since a majority of them were completing their UG degree by the end of September, technical difficulties were encountered in accommodating new applicants. Hence, the current admission process has been abolished. A fresh announcement for the Master’s and Doctoral admissions will be made during September’2024, a TNAU press release said.

The application fee and processing fee collected from the candidates will be refunded to their respective bank accounts, the release added.

