TNAU, BU scholars awarded Bayer Medha Fellowship

February 13, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

e Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Bharathiar University (BU) scholars were awarded the Bayer Medha Fellowship recently.

Bayer’s fellowship programme, MEDHA, offers financial assistance to selective students who belong to the economically-weaker section and low-income sections pursuing courses such as life sciences, biotechnology and pharmaceutical fields. The online applications for which were received online application in December 2022 and online interviews in January 2023.

In a press release, TNAU stated that Ph.D scholar S. Paripoorani and M.Sc Agricultural Entomology scholars A. Sowmiya, K. Kiruthiga, G.Shanthini and M.Sc Plant Pathology scholar Kishore Kumar, who had presented their research proposal to Bayer Foundation for consideration were selected for the fellowship.

Bharathiar University, in another release, stated that their Ph.D Botany scholar P. Benedict Mathews has been awarded the fellowship for three years.

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

