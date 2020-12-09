TNAU begins online admission for PG courses

09 December 2020 23:19 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has begun the online admission process for its postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

A release said Vice Chancellor N. Kumar kickstarted the process on December 8 for admission to PG programmes in 32 departments and research programmes in 29 departments. Interested candidates could visit www.admissionsatpgschool.tnau.ac.in for further details.

They could also dial 0422-6611261 or 6611461 on working days, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for more details.

The University would receive application forms till December 31 and hold entrance examination on January 12, 2021, the release said quoting Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, J.S. Kennedy.