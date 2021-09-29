TNAU bags three awards

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has bagged three national awards, said a release.

The institution bagged the ‘Green and Clean Campus Award’, ‘PG Fellowship award for Horticulture and Forestry’ and ‘PG Fellowship in Agricultural Engineering’, said the release.

The Indian Council for Agricultural Research had instituted the ‘Green and Clean Campus Award’ for the first time for colleges under State Agricultural Universities and education institutions under its supervision.

The ‘Green and Clean Campus Award’ was for a place where environment-friendly practices were followed and the same was taught to promote sustainable environment on campus. The Agricultural College and Research Institute, a University college, won the second prize for a cash of ₹ 8 lakh.

The release also said that Vice Chancellor N. Kumar received the awards from Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research Trilochan Mohapatra.