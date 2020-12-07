TNAU bags 8th place in ICAR ranking

Coimbatore

07 December 2020 23:17 IST

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) improved its all-India ranking to eight in 2019, moving several places from the 33rd position it held a year earlier.

A release from the University quoting Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar said after the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) had placed the institution in the 33rd position, it took several steps to improve the ranking. The University improved on the quality of education, transformed students’ outlook giving them a holistic education, attracted more funds from external funding agencies, increased the number of qualitative publications among others, the release said.

The result of it was that the University was placed eighth among 67 agricultural institutions, fourth among State agricultural universities and first among southern agricultural universities.

Advertising

Advertising

The result had also reversed the gradual decline in ranking as the University that was in the seventh position in 2016 slipped to 27th in 2017 and 33rd in 2018.

The release further said the Mr. Kumar also held a series of meetings with technical directors to assess the where the University lacked and identify grey areas and added that the improvement in ranking would help receive more funds for research.