TNAU attracting more quality candidates as its UG programmes are perceived to be next best after medicine 

With 18 constituent colleges and 28 affiliated colleges in its fold, and the level of intake being stepped up, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is also witnessing a number of students with high scores seeking admission for the plethora of its UG programmes.

According to University sources, several private entities are keen on starting agricultural colleges in more numbers as B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture has come to be seen as the second best option after medicine. But, the permission has been withheld for the last three years, purportedly to enhance quality. A No-Objection Certificate from the government has been made mandatory.

“Students with high cut-off seeking admission to the TNAU have been on the rise in recent years. Availability of more options after study, in particular, the hope of getting through civil services examination is what has made an undergraduate programme in Agriculture/ Horticulture more attractive,” a senior professor said.

Besides B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture and B.Sc (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture and B.Sc (Hons) Floriculture, B.Sc (Hons) Food Nutrition and Dietetics and B.Sc (Hons) in Agricultural Business Management, the university also offers B.Tech programmes in Agricultural Engineering, Biotechnology, Food Technology, Energy and Environment Management, Bioinformatics, and Agricultural Information Technology through its constituent colleges.

Currently, the admission process to enroll 3, 363 candidates in constituent colleges and 2,806 students in affiliated colleges is in progress.

The quality of education is being accorded topmost priority, be it in constituent or affiliated colleges, R.Thamizh Vendan, TNAU Registrar, said.

The 20 % ICAR quota in which students from rest of the country are admitted is another advantageous factor for TNAU to draw a large number of students to its constituent and affiliated colleges. Also, the tie-ups the TNAU has entered into with top-notch universities in Canada and countries in European Union for exchange programmes and joint research have stood the university in good stead to attract bright students, another senior professor said.

A chunk of the students evince interest in civil service examinations early on after securing admission into TNAU. Students at TNAU are being provided rich exposure to civil service examinations through its competitive examination coaching centre. Not less than 25 students from TNAU and affiliated colleges got through TNPSC to be posted as Agriculture Officers last year, university sources said.

