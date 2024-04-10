TNAU assisting 112 adopted FPOs in formulating Business Development Plan

April 10, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

Having brought in 112 Farmer Producer Organisations across the State under the mentoring of its departments, directorates, constituent colleges, research stations and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, is in the process of assisting them in formulating Business Development Plan.

The business perspectives of the Chief Executive Officers of the adopted FPOs are being broadbased through the networking and discussion meetings conducted on alternate Saturdays in which experts talk on company rules and regulations, accounting system, exports, online sales platforms and other thematic areas.

The MoU that the TNAU has entered into with the FPOs also envisages conducting buyer-seller meets and facilitation for attending conferences. Further, scientists will go field visits to examine and fine solution to specific issues, D. Suresh Kumar, Director, Centre for Agriculture and Rural Development Studies, TNAU, said.

The TNAU has categorised FPOs under coconut, paddy, millets and maize, fruits and vegetables, oil seeds and other crops.

Experts vet the existing plans and enable FPOs to take the implementation to next level, Prof. Suresh Kumar said.

Last month, the focus of the networking-cum-discussion meeting was on the topic: Opportunities and challenges in procurement and marketing of agricultural commodities.

The support system being provided by the TNAU is expected to shorten the length of market channel, and thereby enhance remunerative prices for the produces with increased bargaining power.

The FPOs are also being provided with knowledge support for value addition,

The technical hand-holding for the FPOs through the various units of TNAU was conceptualised by Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi, to improve the lot of marginal farmers who are the members of FPOs.