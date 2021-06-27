Coimbatore

TNAU alumni wins award

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University alumni S. Aravindh Kumar has won the ‘Best Agricultural Extension Thesis’ award from the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad.

A release from the University said Mr. Kumar who had pursued M.Sc. Agricultural Extension and Communication had won the award – cash prize ₹ 50,000, a citation and certificate – for his thesis, “Assessment of the utility behaviour of Uzhavan app.”

C. Karthikeyan, professor, Agricultural Extension, Department of Social Sciences, AC&RI, Killikulam, had guided Mr. Kumar, the release added.


