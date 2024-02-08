TNAU all set to roll out AI-backed web-cum-mobile app for its upgraded Automated Agromet Advisory Service

February 08, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Having completed the testing of its upgraded Automated Agromet Advisory Service, for extending customised support to farmers across the State, the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University will be releasing a web-cum-mobile application within a month.

The Agro Climate Research Centre has received positive feedback from the testing of the app, which the TNAU describes as the first of its kind in the country.

In the existing app-based service, a farmer receives advisories for one crop per mobile number. The new app operated with cloud-based server enables the TNAU to provide advisories for multiple crops on need-basis to every farmer.

Through the customised service, the farmers receive advisories only for the crops they raise. The TNAU intends to reach out to eight lakh farmers across the State with the new service, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said. At present, the existing app is being utilised by one lakh farmers, the Vice-Chancellor said.

As former head of TNAU’s Agro Climate Research Centre, Prof. Geethalakshmi had, in 2013, initiated the system of sending advisories to farmers through SMS (Short Message Service) through a tie-up with India Meteorological Department.

Since the advisories used to be common for farmers block-wise, the need for crop-wise advisories was felt, and, hence, the new web-cum-mobile based app with AI integration was arrived at, G. Dheebakaran, Assistant Professor, Agronomy, Agro Climate Research Centre, who led the team that developed it, said.

The zero-human intervention app will provide seamless guidance to the farmers on weather-based activities including irrigation, application of fertilizers, spraying of pesticides, handling of excess rainwater, and harvest.

Eventually, the app will pave way for farmers to cut down losses due to weather variations. All they have to do is download the application and register their mobile number and location along with information on the cultivation schedule of crops.

The AI intervention will reflect in an approximation of the data pertaining to previous and forthcoming weeks, according to the faculty involved in its development.

According to the TNAU, the database of the AI-backed app has advisories for 54 weather scenarios, 108 crops and six growth stages.

