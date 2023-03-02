TNAU aims at village-wise weather forecast by this year-end

March 02, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is working on putting in place village-wise weather forecast system by this year-end.

The forecast is currently being carried out blockwise through the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Weather Network (TAWN), which is operated jointly by the Agro Climate Research Centre (ACRC), Directorate of Crop Management (DCM), and TNAU, Coimbatore in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, in geographical units of 3 square km.

Towards providing real-time weather information, TAWN, established by the State Government under the National Agricultural Development Project (NADP), has installed 385 automatic weather stations - 224 in the first phase and 161 in the second phase, helping farmers to make crop management decisions for minimising the risk and losses due to extreme climate.

The TNAU had factored in variations in weather conditions within blocks to devise village-wise forecast system. “At present, the weather forecast with customised information reaches about eight lakh farmers. The village-wise model being developed by TNAU will multiply the reach ten-fold, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said.

An expert in this area of specialisation herself, the Vice-Chancellor, who had in the past developed customised weather-based agro-advisory services for farm decisions and had got weather-based crop insurance scheme protocols pilot tested in 14 districts, said the new model of weather forecast is now under testing in order to verify matching of data with actuals, before being made operational.

“We are trying to add many parameters and improvise the existing system,” Prof. Geethalakshmi said.

The university has deployed technologies such as artificial neural network and machine learning for developing the new model that would help in risk-free raising of as many as 108 varieties of crops for which the varsity has developed advisories.

In order to improve the accuracy of present weather forecasting to generate weather information at high spatial and temporal resolution, the mandate of the TAWN also includes interlinking of automatic weather stations at block level, to avoid climate risks and increase the productivity by timely weather-based agro advisory.