Coimbatore

TNAU, affiliated colleges to re-open on Feb. 8

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has said that it would re-open on February 8, as per the order issued by the State Government. In a release issued here on Monday, Dean M. Kalyanasundaram said the 10 UG programmes for the 2018 and 2019 batches offered in 14 constituent colleges and 28 affiliated colleges would be re-opened on that day.

Classes for first year students would open on February 15, the release said. The university hostel would start functioning from February 8. All COVID-19 standard operating procedures would be in place.

