TNAU advocates collaborative efforts to tackle pests, climate change on International Day of Plant Health

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, celebrated International Day of Plant Health on the theme ‘Plant Health, Safe Trade, and Digital Technology’ with an emphasis on collaborative efforts at local, national, and international levels to tackle proliferation of invasive pests and diseases, impact of climate change, and environmental deterioration.

Inaugurating a function organised by Centre for Plant Protection studies, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi advocated sharing of knowledge on health and vitality of plants for safeguarding human health by experts and stakeholders.

M.Shanthi, Director, Centre for Plant Protection Studies, handled an International webinar on Plant health, safe trade and digital technologies. B.M.Prasanna of Mexico, International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, Mexico, delivered an online lecture on ‘Plant Health Management in the Global South: Challenges and Opportunities’ while T.Sonairajan, Assistant Director, Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee, Faridabad, spoke on ‘Safe and judicious use of pesticides’.

Y.G.Prasad, Director, ICAR Central Institute for Cotton Research, dwelt on digital innovations in cotton farming, which, he termed to be the most flourishing crop in the country, and C.Alice R.P.Sujeetha of National Institute of Plant Health Management, Hyderabad, stressed the importance of Plant quarantine regulations for biosecurity in India, to an audience of 450 postgraduate students, research fellows and scientists who took part in both online and offline modes.

Ms, Geethalakshmi gave cash awards to the winners of the competitions conducted on photography, drawing and essay writing on three different themes aimed at fostering awareness and importance of plant health.