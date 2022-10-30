T.N. will soon be a sports capital, says Sports Minister

Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Siva V Meyyanathan inaugurating the Tamil Nadu Cricket League at SRP Cricket Stadium in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Tamil Nadu will soon become a sports capital creating one crore sportsmen, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan on Sunday.

The Minister participated in a function in Salem and inaugurated a cricket tournament for rural and urban youth.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Meyyanathan said that out of 130 crore people in the country, 100 crore are cricket fans. Sports academies should be started like starting schools to encourage rural cricket players.

In the last 15 months of DMK rule, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributed ₹36 crore in prize money to players who won in national and international sports meets.

The Minister pointed out that in the national games held in Gujarat recently, Tamil Nadu players won 75 medals and secured fifth place.

Salem MP S.R. Parthiban and owners of the cricket teams participated.