T.N. will face Assembly and Parliamentary polls together if DMK doesn’t change: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu will have to face the Assembly election along with the Parliamentary election in 2024 if the DMK did not change the way it ruled the State, BJP State president K. Annamalai said on Monday.

“We are not responsible if the two elections happen together in 2024,” Mr. Annamalai said while addressing thousands of BJP workers at a protest held against the arrest of Coimbatore BJP district president Balaji Uthamaramasamy and 11 others for their remarks against Nilgiris MP A. Raja. He also wondered whether denigrating Hindus was the Dravidian Model.

He questioned the rationale behind invoking The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the district BJP president, claiming that Mr. Uthamaramasamy did not utter any obscene words.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the Ministers are sitting in their party headquarters, thinking about what other problems could be created in the State to divert the attention of the people. But the people are closely watching the government,” he said.

Calling Kerala Chief Minister “a gold smuggler”, Mr. Annamalai said, “The Tamil Nadu and Kerala Chief Ministers have created a conspiracy and siphoned the funds meant to be used for the Parambikulam dam’s maintenance, because of which more than six tmc ft of water is flowing into the Kerala side with a damaged shutter.”

Speaking at the protest, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said DMK leaders have no moral right to claim themselves as the party that follows social justice. She questioned whether Mr. Raja can become the leader of DMK, at least for a day.

Coimbatore Ex MP C.P. Radhakrishnan, BJP State Treasurer S.R. Sekhar, Farmers wing state president G.K. Nagaraj, and other party leaders were present.